Tribute to the late Professor Cecil Magbailey Fyle

By Dr. Abdul Karim Koroma, former Minister of Education, Freetown, Sierra Leone

The passing of Cecil Fyle (photo) on Sunday May 23 is truly sad. A great historian with a quick mind and a witty sense of humour. Thinking about him brings back lots of personal memories... from our days at 6th form at the Sierra Leone Grammar school to FBC in our history class to Falaba on research for his book on the Solima Yalunka kingdom to government research office in Conakry Sheku Toure’s Guinea.

It was a long association with a man of intellect and an infectious laughter. My deep condolences to the family and to those of the class of 62-64 at the SLGS still alive. May his soul RIP.