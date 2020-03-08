Tribute to Solomon E. Berewa Esq.

By Vandi C. Minah

One of my most recurring memories of Mr. Solomon Berewa (pictured) is of him at his most deadly as he laid a trap for some hapless prosecution witness during the treason trial of GMT KaiKai and others.

As a would be lawyer, having recently passed the bar, I had the privilege of watching him deploy his enviable legal skills in defence of his client the fifth accused, Francis Misheck Minah.

Mr. Berewa dominated the court room whenever he cross-examined witnesses. With surgical precision he would expose the prosecution case for the political fiction that it was. His unfortunate victim would invariably be deceived by his deceptively mild tone and his politeness.

At some point during the initial trial, especially after lunch, there would be a palpable lull in the energy in the courtroom. Observers in the public gallery and lawyers on the defence and prosecution benches, who were not averse to stealing a little nap, would be woken up by laughter from the public gallery as another prosecution witness was forced to concede the factual flaws in his statement.

Mr. Berewa was indeed. arguably the finest criminal defence practitioner of his generation. When Berthan Macaulay Snr joined the defence team Mr. Berewa exhibited a singular lack of ego. He cooperated fully with him to establish the basic fact that the prosecution had not proven its case against his client for the crime he had been accused of.

Visibly apprehensive of the legal and political drama I had found myself in, Mr Berewa, his partner Garvas Betts and Berthan Macaulay Jnr. gave me the confidence to endure what would become a stressful legal saga for defence team and the family alike.

Mr. Berewa in particular did not sugarcoat the political difficulties and complexities of a highly charged treason trial. He took his time to clinically expose the flaws in the prosecution case and he was confident the law was on our side.

He believed, as did his client, that the judge would follow the law and resist politics outside the court room.

Unfortunately both of them underestimated the amount of pressure that would be brought to bear on the judge, the prosecution and the jury to deliver a pre-ordained politically palatable decision.

Mr. Berewa was always unfailingly polite both outside and inside the courtroom; he greeted everyone including members of the jury, the clerks and senior and junior members of the prosecution.

He was modest and humble among his peers who all respected him and his juniors who admired him.

I did not see much of him after the treason saga had run its course through the courts or during his time in the political arena.

However I remain forever grateful for his willingness to accept a case that many others declined, for standing up for what is right rather than for what is popular, politically expedient or professionally safe.

He was truly a son of the Republic. May he rest in perfect peace.

Mr. Vandi Minah is a former Permanent Representative of Sierra Leone to the United Nations and other international organizations in New York.