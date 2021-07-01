Tribute: The late Dr. Nabie Yayah Conteh

By Sidi Sheriff, USA

The late Dr. Nabie Yayah Conteh, aka NY Freeman: A Triumph of the human spirit!!!

Sunrise-June 2, 1960– Sunset June 28, 2021

I have known this Kolenten and Kambia icon for over 45 years. Some fuzzy recalls started in 1976 and full recall and consciousness circa 1977/1978. At this point in his life, he had carved an image for himself, as a great public speaker, amateur actor and an accomplished orator. Many started likening him to the Shakespearean character-Mark Anthony! This was solidified by his exemplary performance in a lead role during a “Julius Caesar” drama performance at the Kambia District Council. Other platforms which set him aside from his contemporaries was during electioneering campaigns at Kolenten in the late 70s. NYC was well sought after by contenders for the positions of Senior Prefect or Health Inspector. He would end up playing the introductory or speech writer roles. It was during this period that phrases like “… lend me your external twins of appendages…” etc. were popularized. There were many more. I am sure many of you can share. The irony is that, in his later years, NYC morphed into a shy personality that avoided public attention.

Legend has it that, NYC (photo) developed an interest in competitive learning, public speaking and oratory as a result of some counsel legendary Pa Alimamy Fofanah provided to his dad Alhajie Pa Duramany. The running joke around the purchase of The Oxford Dictionary dominated many discussions at OKSA reunions. NYC also spent time around seniors like Amb. Francis Allieu Munu and Hon. Paul Mohamed Kamara. They were among his early mentors. He served as their memorization auxiliary on many occasions.

His tenure at Kolenten climaxed with an exceptional performance at the O’Levels. He, and other classmates, were hired to teach. He taught literature and history, I believe. NYC was a hybrid student/scholar and held his head high in both specialties.

After Kolenten, he and many other fellow alumni, were awarded merit scholarships to study in the then Soviet Union; graduating with a masters in Agronomy. He was among many Old Kolenten Students who left indelible marks in the Soviet Union.

He returned home in the late 80s and struggled to find a job in an economically declining SL. He shared many of his painful struggles around Freetown and Kambia and told me how he settled to work for anything. These were his lowest moments in life. They were enough to break any giant’s back. But he persevered. At one point in the 90s, he endured an unjustified and false imprisonment on trumped up charges of sedition. He spent weeks in a Kambia police cell. While there, with cell mates- LH Kamara, Saidu Pedro Kamara etc. he discovered the compelling and Biblical and Quranic story about Joseph/Yusuf. He recalled his dad’s urging to always recite the surahs of Yusuf. In that cell, they all became “prayer warriors” and would later dream about their imminent freedom. It came to pass.

After their release- God ended NYC’s test on earth. HE directed him to seek further education in the Netherlands. In no time, while in the Netherlands, he started to feel his life taking a new positive and dramatic trajectory. He called me one day while I was in the USA and shared a significant spiritual awakening. He told me how he encountered the prophet Mohammad (PBUH) in his dream. Dreaming about Prophet Mohammed and Prophet Issa (Jesus) is a big deal for all Muslims. When he woke up that day, he refocused his spiritual journey in life. He devoted additional efforts to exploring the Quran and praying. This changed his life forever. His educational pursuits also changed. He earned an MBA at Ferries State University in 2000. Less than a year later, he called me to say he was heading to the USA for further graduate studies. He wanted me to assist with his registration logistics. I happily agreed. He probably arrived in the USA in 2001. I recall picking him up and taking him to his University of Maryland Campus in Baltimore for his registration. It was a great reunion. Our brother would later graduate with a PhD in Information Systems and Computer Technology in 2004. This was a record time for most PhD programs in his discipline; he would later share.

After his graduation, he taught for several years at various US universities in the East Coast and in the Southern USA. Until his death, he was a tenured professor at The Southern University at New Orléans.

Before his passing, Dr. Nabie Yayah Conteh reached the pinnacle of academic pursuits and life. His education started in Kambia in the 60s, and blossomed. In the late 70s and early 80s, he met with significant life and youthful challenges, which he would later overcome. He took a detour in the Soviet Union and later Europe and climaxed in the most powerful nation on earth.

His life, I used to tell him, during our many late night conversations, was an extraordinary example of “the triumph of the human spirit”. It would have made a best seller if he had agreed to write a book about his life. I tried in vain to get him to do so.

My condolences to: The Conteh, Jalloh, Charm, Kamara families of Kambia.

May The Almighty grant Jamilla his wife, his children Abdul Rahman and Ramatha the strength and faith to cope during these extremely difficult times.

May his soul rest in perfect peace.

Adieu senior brother. Till we meet again.

Sidi Ibrahim Sheriff

A fellow Kambia compatriot &

Kolenten Alumnus.