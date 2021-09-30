Tribute: The late Professor Sahr Aiah Phillipson Thomas Gbamanja

Tribute to late Professor Sahr Gbamanja

By Augustine Bona

The news of Professor Gbamanja’s demise has a personal toll on me. It’s devastating for many of us who crossed paths with him.

On a number of occasions while he was DVC of FBC and I was President of SLDC-FBC, I’ll request permission from his secretary to see him. We’ll spend hours discussing students’ welfare and how to regain the lost glory of FBC. His intentions and plans were huge. He did not just stop at doing a major expansion and giving a fine facelift to the amphitheatre, he was also the very first of Deputy Vice Chancellor who grew interest in promoting students’ intellectualism through Debate, Public Speaking and Competitive Writing. In fact, that was how we became friends.

He sponsored all our trips and financed our registration to compete with other institutions in major Debate and Public Speaking Competitions abroad. I could still feel the echo of his voice, after we won the West Africa Universities Debate Championship in Ghana, as he said to Mr. Teddy Foday-Musa on the phone: “Teddy, tell Kutubu and Bona that the whole country is talking about them. They have lifted the name of FBC so high once again and I am very proud of them. I can’t wait to welcome them home.” He was just too happy.

Two years after he left as DVC, I received his congratulatory call from him, days after we won the SU Elections, and ever since, he kept in touch with messages of fulfillment over the work I was doing at the SUG. After I left office, he called saying it was too much on me, and ask that we have a dinner. He was going to get back to me after fixing it up. We couldn’t have it, but I know it will happen someday beyond the blues.

You touched so many souls and You will be remembered forever, Prof. Gbamanja. May the Almighty Grant you heaven. You will be missed.

Rest well, Prof.