Track your Build best start up in Sierra Leone

Seedstars World, the largest seed-stage startup competition for emerging markets and fast-growing startup scenes, brought its Sierra Leone round to a successful close during Seedstars Freetown. The event took place last Friday, at Sensi Tech Hub, and 10 selected startups were invited to present their companies in front of the local jury panel.

The local winner, Track Your Build, a data analytics company that provides mapping, data analysis and insights for multiple uses was named “Best Startup in Sierra Leone” for its innovative sustainable solution.

"The Seedstars network, events, and competition are a huge catalyst for a startup to scale. Track Your Build is very excited to join the Seedstars family and we’re looking forward to learning, growing the company, meeting many new people, and having fun whilst on the journey. Thanks Seedstars!" says Edmond Benjamin Nonie, Managing Director of Track Your Build

Besides representing Sierra Leone at the Seedstars Africa Summit, the winner will win an all-inclusive trip to the Seedstars Africa Summit and the chance to win a spot at the Seedstars Global Summit in Switzerland where the winner will take home a 500K USD investment prize In addition, the winner will receive three months access to the investment readiness program.

The 10 startups pitched in front of a prestigious jury that consisted of Kumba Liliana Musa, Data Scientist, Directorate of Science, Technology and Innovation; Hamid Gbawuru Marah, SME TA Facility Manager, SL Accelerator (Sierra Leone Agro processing Competitiveness Project); Esther Michael Emeh, Brand Manager , UBA SL LTD; Mary Ann Kai Kai, Creative Director and CEO, Madam Wokie; Dr. Alfred Mbeteh PhD, Founder and CEO De VICTORS; and Claudia Makadristo, Regional Manager for Africa at Seedstars.

Seedstars Freetown also featured Chukwu-Emeka Chikezie MBE, of Up!-Africa Ltd, who presented ‘Local and diaspora partnership to accelerate entrepreneurship development’ and Hamid Marah of The World Bank, who presented ‘Existing Local opportunities and how to look for them’. The local Ambassador of Seedstars World, InvestMe SL, organized the event with Seedstars World’s local partner Born to do Business. Further support was provided by Directorate of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI), SLagcellerator and media partners. The event attracted interest from over 35 startups, and around 100 attendees.

Tap Tap SL, with its smart mobile app that allows passengers to order for ride with just a tap anywhere, any time. It’s fast, safe and convenient., came second and Uniworks SL , who also developed a digital payment solution and Student ID. grabbed the last spot in the top 3. The other startups invited to pitch were Light Salone Innovation, Agro Fish Farm, FEPO, Salone Buy, Jalimi farms, Project 2000 and Shop SL.

Continuing on its world tour of fast-growing startup scenes in emerging markets, Seedstars World’s next stop is Luanda at Fortaleza de São Miguel, Calçada de São Miguel, Luanda, to select the best startup in Angola. Seedstars World is looking for smart startups that solve regional issues and/or develop profitable products for the global market.

About Seedstars

"They tried to bury us, they didn’t know we were seeds." - Mexican proverb

Seedstars is a Swiss-based private group of companies with a mission to impact people’s lives in emerging markets through technology and entrepreneurship. The groups’ activities cover over 80 emerging ecosystems through a variety of events such as the Seedstars World Competition, acceleration programs, physical hubs called Seedspace, venture capital investments and company building activities.

About Seedstars World Competition

Seedstars World is the world’s largest startup competition in emerging markets. For the past six years, Seedstars Teams travel around for a 9-month world tour and scout for the best early-stage startups in 65+ countries, organizing 100+ events. One winner is selected to represent each country visited, and is invited to attend one of the 5 Regional Summits, reuniting all local winners of each region to network with regional investors, mentors and corporates. Local winners are also awarded the chance to represent their countries at the Seedstars Summit, the competition’s final happening in Switzerland, where startups compete for up to $500,000 in investment. The Seedstars Summit is the flagship event of Seedstars, filled with breakout sessions, panel discussions, specialized workshops and the best minds from emerging markets.