Toronto: TLN Media Group celebrates multiculturalism

TLN Media Group, Canada’s most influential multilingual media company and home of flagship channel TLN Television, #1 Spanish-language channel Univision Canada and leading Italian-language channel Mediaset Italia, announces a series of exclusive TV events featuring the network’s Made In Canada original heritage specials across its family of TV channels throughout July and August.

As a leader in supporting and developing Canadian multiculturalism, TLN Media Group produces and commissions hundreds of culturally significant programs each year with a catalogue of over 250 episodes of Original titles in English, Spanish and Italian.

TLN TV will feature all-day special weekend lineups on Sunday July 7th and 14th from 9A-5P featuring TLN Media Group original heritage productions highlighting incredible stories of Italian and Hispanic family tradition, sacrifice, ambition, heartbreak and achievement.

The Italian Heritage Specials (with English subtitles) will air on TLN TV on Sunday, July 7 starting at 9am, followed by an encore broadcast in Italian language on Mediaset Italia, Thursdays at 9:30pm starting July 11th . TLN Original Italian titles include Stories from the Garden, Italiese: A New Language for the New World, Landing at Ellis Island and Dominique Corti: A Life’s Journey.

The Hispanic Heritage Specials (with English subtitles) will air on TLN TV on Sunday, July 14th starting at 9am, followed by an encore broadcast in Spanish language on Univision Canada, Sundays at 6pm starting July 14th. TLN Original Spanish titles include Like A Fish out of Water, The Persecuted, Maya Regina: An Unusual Connection and Salseros: Living the Lifestyle.

TLN Media Group President, Aldo Di Felice: “Over the past 35 years, TLN Media Group has proven its dedication to showcasing and connecting communities with the passions that make their cultures unique. We take pride in creating and curating premium Canadian made productions that unite generations through storytelling and shared experiences on television, online and in communities.

For more information contact:

Bruna Aloe, Senior Director of Communications & Marketing | 416.744.5745 | bruna@tlntv.com

About TLN Media Group

TLN Media Group is Canada’s most influential multicultural media company, connecting cultures on television, online and in communities through storytelling and shared experiences. In addition to TLN, its flagship English-language channel, the company also offers Canada’s most widely distributed foreign language television channels led by #1 Spanish language channel Univision Canada and #1 Italian language channel Mediaset Italia. Additional Italian channels include TeleBimbi and TGCOM24. The family of Spanish channels is made up of TeleNiños and a group of four leading foreign services: Cinelatino, Wapa TV, Television Dominicana and CentroAmerica TV. TLN also operates English-language specialty channel EuroWorld Sport. A leader in supporting and developing Canadian multiculturalism. TLN Media Group produces and commissions hundreds of unique and culturally significant Canadian-made programs each year.

For further information, please visit: http://www.tln.ca/advertise-with-us/the-power-of-tln-media-group/