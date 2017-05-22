Africa-Canada

Toronto: Sierra Leone represented at Global African Day

David Sinnah, the president of the Toronto-based Sierra Leone Union of Ontario (Umbrella), and some members of his executive represented the Sierra Leonean community and Sierra Leone on May 18, 2017 at the African Union Flag Raising Ceremony at the Legislative Assembly of Ontario, Queens Park, Toronto to commemorate Global African Day.

David Sinnah (second from right), Abubakarr Kamara (second from left), Shaw (third from left) and other Sierra Leonean community leaders at Global African Day in Toronto.

Other members of the African community in Toronto and a Toronto resident.

