Toronto: Sierra Leone Independence celebrations

3 April 2019 at 02:16 | 211 views

Concerned Citizens and Friends of Sierra Leone
and Sierra Leone Union of Ontario (Umbrella)

Present

Sierra Leone 58th anniversary celebration

Saturday April 27, 2019

11:00AM

Sierra Leone Flag Raising
Toronto City Hall
100 Queen St. West Toronto

6:00Pm

Dinner and Dance
Panemonte Banquet Hall
220 Himberline Drive, Etobicoke

Intersection:
Albion Rd & Humberline Drive or HWY 427

Free food, drinks for sale
Featuring: Entertainment and Academic awards ( Recent graduates within the last year May 2018 - April 2019.

Entrance tickets

- Adults: $35
- Patrons: $60
- VIP: $100
- Youth: $20
- Children: $10

For tickets and more info, please call:
. 647-783-3235
. 647-770-0856
. 416-804-9529
. 204-293-3795

