Toronto: New Year message from Umbrella president

NEW Year Message

From David Sinnah, President

Sierra Leonean Canadian Union of Ontario-Umbrella (Sierra Leonean Community )

On behalf of the Sierra Leonean Canadian Union of Ontario and the Sierra Leonean community, I wish everyone a Happy New Year.

As we move into 2018, we reflect on the previous year and look forward to the new year with hope of good health and prosperity. The previous year was filled with excitement, challenges and achievements.

I am very pleased with the support we are giving to our community as well as other communities. It is inspiring to hear directly from people about the positive impact of our programs and services. I am very greatful to our members, volunteers and supporters for their commitments and hard work in making the delivery of such programs, services & events possible. Thank you all very much for moving our Association in a positive path and promoting the Sierra Leonean Community.

I am also very greatful to our partner organizations, supporters, volunteers, donors, Mps and Councillors for their supports, especially during our fundraising and clothing drive efforts for the mudslide & flood victims in Sierra Leone. With your continued supports, we will continue making a difference in people’s lives.

In 2018, we will continue seeking positive changes in our Sierra Leonean communities , including working with people, the Sierra Leonean community organizations and groups, other multicultural organizations and agencies, and the government to improve service delivery and strengthen our Sierra Leonean communities across Canada.

Together, we can foster a sense of belonging and vibrant Sierra Leonean communities.

Once again, I wish you all happy and prosperous 2018.

David Sinnah

President

Sierra Leonean Canadian Union of Ontario (Umbrella)

Sierra Leonean Community

Toronto, Ontario Canada.