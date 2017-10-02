Toronto: Historic APC-Canada branch inauguration at Taj banquet hall

By Gibril Gbanabome Koroma, Toronto.

One of the most historic and succesfull inauguration ceremonies of political party branches in the diaspora happened Saturday at the Taj banquet hall in Toronto, Canada when when the chairman and members of the executive of an APC-Canada branch were officially inaugurated for the first time in the history of this country.

The inauguration ceremony was carried out by Toronto-based APC Sheriff Sesay, assisted by lawyer Hassan Kamara who flew in directly from Freetown where the the party national secretariat is based.

Both APC-Canada chairman Sean Samura (photo) and Secretary General Ibrahim Badamasi Kamara gave brief historical sketches and the challenges face so far.

In his speech APC-UK chairman Mustapha Koroma emphasized the need for unity among members of APC branches in the diaspora and implored them to avoid what he called "character assassination" of each other. Koroma was accompanied to Toronto by some members of his executive including Vice Chairman Abes Kamara who was also one of the MCs. The other MC was Mrs. Fatmata Kamara who is also APC-Canada Assistant Organizing Secretary.

Mrs. Memunatu Conteh APC-USA Vice Chairman and Mrs. Mariama Lowe Bangura APC-USA Women’s Leader were also present at the Taj Saturady night.

Both Lowe and Conteh stressed the importance of women’s empowerment in the politics of Sierra Leone and the service to humanity women can offer when given the opportunity. Here is chairman Samura’s speech at the event followed by video clips of the various speakers including Samra himself:

Inaugural address of Mohamed Sean Samura

Theme: The power of ideas and the value of all voices

Master’s and Mistress of Ceremony, Delegates from the Diaspora, distinguished guests, my fellow Comrades, ladies and gentlemen good evening,

As we observe this historic inauguration of our Branch not only as a victory, but a celebration of becoming an independent APC-Canada Branch from the then APC- North America Branch thus symbolizing an end to dependency and a new road map to our newly born APC-Canada. I have been sworn before you and the Almighty God in the same solemn oath that our leaders prescribed before us.

I stand here today humbled by the task before us, grateful for the trust you have bestowed on me and mindful of the sacrifices we have made together. I thank our Chairman and Leader of this great Party his Excellency Dr.Ernest Bai Koroma the President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, our Deputy Chairman and Leader Honorable Alhaji Minkailu Mansaray, the National Secretary General of the APC-Party Ambassador Dr.Alhaji Osman Foday Yansaneh and the entire National Advisory Council members and supporters of the APC Party for their relentless services to our nation and our Party as a whole.

I want to use this platform tonight to extend my sincere thanks and appreciation to the love of my life my wife Yvonne Samura and my two lovely sons Mohamed and Gibril Samura for their unconditional love and support. I am pleased to be surrounded by one of the best executive teams in the diaspora. To my two Deputy Chairmen Mr. Abdoul Kareem Kamara and Mohamed FrancisTaqi Jnr I thank you for standing beside me and watch and nurtured my footsteps each day in my life as I lead to succeed. To my dynamic Secretary General Comrade Ibrahim Badamasie Kamara I thank you for taking my Instructions and putting them on documents and later to a work order.

Thanks to my entire executive and the general members for believing in my leadership.

On ths day, we have gathered here because we have chosen to support one another over tearing each other apart. On this day, we come together to proclaim an end to the petty grievances and false media propaganda against one another. Our APC Party will remain strong and free. As President Obama says in his first Inaugural address

“The time has come to reaffirm our enduring spirit; to choose our better history; to carry forward that precious gift, that noble idea, passed on from generation to generation: the God-given promise that all are equal, all are free, and all deserve a chance to pursue their full measure of happiness.

We have overcome tremendous challenges to emerge stronger and more unified as APCiers.Through out all the trials we have faced, we have stayed true to our shared values as Sierra Leoneans and as a party. We have stood up for ordinary Sierra Leoneans and put our country first. Today, because of the foundations our party and our President have put in place, we have once in a generation opportunity to transform our country.

As we observe this day, we remain thankful to His Excellency the President, Dr Ernest Bai Koroma who is the Chairman and Leader of our great party, since it was during his administration that Canada became a member of the diaspora community of our party. Moreover, through his statesmanship we are proud to belong to a party with a proven record of transforming our country.

Last year in August we demonstrated greater solidarity in welcoming the party leadership in Toronto, Canada. After many deliberations and consensus building, we returned an inclusive executive which reflects the four founding Chapters of the APC Canada Branch namely, Ontario, Alberta, Manitoba and Quebec.

Today, we have established an effective APC Canada Branch Women’s Wing under the leadership of the APC Canada Branch Women’s Leader, Madam Aminata Kanu. In November, 2017, we are launching the APC Canada Branch Youth Wing in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Through our collective sacrifices we have revived Chapters in Manitoba, British Colombia, Quebec, Nova Scotia and Alberta. As a result of our collective effort we have made the APC Canada Branch an example in the diaspora.

Our relationship with other diaspora branches and chapters remain very strong and will continue to grow and we are committed in building upon the existing fraternal relationships. That is why our participation in diaspora activities across various branches and chapters in the diaspora shall remain a priority for our branch. A united diaspora always will bring greater advantages to our party, the APC. Also, a united diaspora will serve as an omnibus through which our party, the APC becomes confident in delivering victory in the polls come 2018.

The world is very different now. For man holds in his mortal hands the power and opportunity to abolish all forms of human poverty and help make a difference but yet still choose not to do so. Sometimes when people talk of bringing real change in Sierra Leone, they talk as if we had no changes at all. This should make others doubt their messages because if you cannot acknowledge what is there already, how can you possibly be serious about what you are saying? Until we learn to acknowledge the good in others, how do we expect people to see and acknowledge the good in us?

NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT is a question of continuity. One man cannot do it at all. You play your own part well and somebody else comes and plays their own part well, likewise; that is how you develop a country. Look here, my dear Sierra Leoneans, change starts with us, we the people. The first change we need to undergo is to have our eyes opened. We have to stop voting for people out of sentiments and vote based on what they can do for their country and the people. President Koroma can be criticized by his opponents but he has a lot to show. He did a lot that people can see. You come in now and try to surpass him. That is the way to develop a country. Let us be real, my people and do the right thing from the onset. Let us pray and try to vote in somebody who will continue from where President Koroma has ended.

To those who have hurt during difficult and challenging times we ask for forgiveness and one thing we all shouldknow is that we all share the same party value together. When we are united, there is little we cannot do in a host of cooperative ventures. But when we are divided, there is little we can do—for we dare not meet a powerful challenge at odds and split asunder.

To those new members whom we welcome to our Branch and chapters all over Canada, we pledge our word of support to you. To those Chapters new and old all over Canada we call for unity and solidarity for the Interest of our party. This is the time we have to unite under one strong APC-Canada Branch. So let us begin anew—remembering on both sides that civility is not a sign of weakness, and sincerity is always subject to proof. Let us never negotiate out of fear. But let us never fear to negotiate. We pledge our best efforts to work together and to put all our differences aside and move our party forward in getting things done.

To our sister’s Chapters and Branches all over the Diaspora we offer a special pledge—to convert our good words into good deeds and avoid using the social media against each other.we can’t agree on every aspect of our lives but we must know one thing that we are all covered with one umbrella under the APC Party. We must unite under a new alliance for progress so we can assist our party to have another victory come 2018.

all the delegates who travel all the way from Freetown, Africa, Europe,UK, United States and other places we are renewing our pledge of support to our party and call on each and every one of us here tonight to know that that we are better and stronger together as true APCiers.We thank you all for honoring our Invitation.

To my entire Executive members and the general membership of the APC-Canada Branch I am proud of all of you for making me a better leader. I thank you all for your relentless supports and a lifelong relationship we have built together all these past weeks and months.

To our Toronto Ontario Community family we thank you all for making this event a success. Special thanks to our two Principal Veteran Comrade Sheriff Sesay and Chief Joseph Lakoh.Our appreciation also goes to Madam Marie Turay the Director of International and Diaspora Affairs and her husband Mr. Sam Turay for their supports to the Branch. To my friend and brother and Alex and Agnes Kabia thank you for believe in my leadership and for your relentless support. To our Deputy Women’s Leader Madam Mariatu K.Bangura,Sisi Mabinty,Isatu Dumbuya,Mabel Saccoh,Madam Isatu Kamara, Madam Fatmata Kamara, Marian,

Marian and all the beautiful ladies in Toronto who have been supporting the Branch. To our community, spiritual and cultural leaders we thank you all for your supports. To all our members who travel from various cities and provinces all across Canada and beyond we thank you all.

Special Thanks to our ceremony host and DJ.

Finally, to my friends, family and loved ones who are here to night to witness this historical event we thank you all. To our African and Caribbean friends and family we thank you for honoring our Invitation. We will never forget this selfless sacrifice you have made to help make this event a success I am more confident in the future success stories of our Branch and all other Diaspora Branches and Chapters.

I wish tonight event will impact our leadership to remain united under one Diaspora Branch. There are times when situations might be rocky but because we are APC we all come together and say “there is a victory for us, in the struggles of APC.

We thank you and may God Bless you all.

Chairman Sean Samura

Ibrahim Badamasi Kamara, APC-Canada Secretary General. In the background with the Africana shirt is APC-Canada Publicity Secretary Gibril Gbanabome Koroma and other members of the executive of the APC-Canada

Mustapha Koroma, APC-UK chairman

Mrs. Mariama Lowe Bangura, Women’s Leader, APC-USA.

Namina Kamara introducing her mom Mrs Fatmata Kamara, at the event.

Click to watch Mrs. Fatmata Kamrara, one of the MCs for the occasion delivering her preliminary remarks. She is also Assistant Organizing Secretary, APC-Canada.

Editor’s Note: We will publish a photo story of the event later today.