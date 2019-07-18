Toronto: Funeral in Sierra Leone community

By Paul Sowa

Our Sierra Leonean brother, the late Dr. Abdulai Mohamed Deffie will be laid to rest this weekend here in Toronto. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Mrs. Marie Deffie (nee Rogers), children and grandchildren.

Friday July 19

Visitation: 2pm to 6pm at Giffen-Mark Funeral Home 4115 Lawrence Avenue East, Scarborough.

Wake Keeping: 7pm to 11pm at St. Martin De Porres Church 4179 Lawrence Avenue East, Scarborough.

Saturday July 20

Funeral Service: 10:30am prompt at St. Martin De Porres Catholic Church, 4179 Lawrence Avenue East Scarborough.

Interment: Rest Haven Memorial Gardens 2700 Kingston Road, Scarborough.

Repast (Reception): 1pm at Qssis Banquet Hall, 3474 Kingston Road, Scarborough (Kingston and Markham).