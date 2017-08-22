Toronto: Fundraising for Sierra Leone flood victims

By Alpha Shaw, Toronto.

A fundraising picnic to support flood victims in Sierra Leone was held on August 19, 2017, organized by Sierra Leone Union of Ontario (Umbrella).

In attendance were Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Federal Minister of Immigration, Refugee & Citizenship, members of African Canadian Social Development Council (ACSDC), and other community members. They expressed their condolences for the loss of hundreds of people following flash flooding & mudslides.

David Sinnah, president of Sierra Leone Union of Ontario thanked the Minister and all those who are supporting them to assist the flood victims.

"Our fundraising efforts will continue in order to support hundreds of people affected by the mudslides. The Fund will be used to assist flood victims with clothing, bedding, food, and other basic needs" he said.

. The picnic ended with candle-light prayers for the deceased, victims, and people of Sierra Leone.

Sierra Leoneans in Toronto with Canadian Immigration Minister Hussen (with tie).

The Sierra Leonean community has set up website where people can access ways of donating to the Sierra Leone Flood Relief Fund, as well as clothing donations, to be dropped off at the Sierra Leone Assist Centre in Toronto: www.slecuo.org