Toronto, Canada:Taste of Africa and Mask Festival

Tegloma Canada Organization invites you to all you can taste from Sierra Leone to Senegal, from Morocco to Mozambique and Caribbean dishes.

Enjoy Sounds of Africa and the Caribbean - from Colabo, LXG, Emmerson, Yusuf N’dour, Makeba, Lucky Dube, Papa Wemba, P-Square, Eddy Kenzo, Khaled, Peter Tosh, Bunji and more.

Live traditional African mask performances.

All these taking place on Saturday July 14, 2018 at Caledonia Park, 1141 Caledonia Road North York, Toronto from 1pm to 8pm. Major intersection is Lawrence and Caledonia.

Free entrance and parking. You just need small cash in hand to taste the best dishes from Africa.

For more info contact Tegloma Canada Organization at 647 274 2227 or 289 253 8300