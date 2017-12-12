Toronto: African Canadian Social Development Council Board of Directors, Executive Officers elected

A new Board of Directors and Executive Officers of African Canadian Social Development Council was recently elected in Toronto, Canada. They are:

President: Kabu Asante (2nd from right of first row)

Vice President for Finance:

David Sinnah (4th from right of second row)

Vice President for Outreach:

Andrew Matemba: (5th from right of second row)

Secretary: Ranti Adenajo (3rd from right of first row)

Treasurer: Tim Ogonnaike (7th from right of second row)

The African Canadian Social Development Council is the umbrella organization of agencies and organizations serving the African community in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

Alpha Shaw

Public Relations Officer

Sierra Leone Union of Ontario.