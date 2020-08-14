Tonkolili district thanks President Bio for Free Healthcare drugs

Culled from The People’s Voice, Magburaka, Tonkolili district

In response to the five vehicles loaded with Free Health Care drugs and other medical supplies that recently drove into Magburaka, the district headquarter town of Tonkolili, the people of the most central and biggest district of Sierra Leone turned up in their social masses with jubilation, chants and accolades every where for this good gesture from the New Direction government.

It is evident that the government of President Julius Maada Bio is very much committed to serving the people of this nation and has manifested it in all facets of development strides nationwide.

The team conveying this all important items consisted of the Hon. Minister of Youth Affairs, Mohamed Orman Bangura, the Hon. Minister of Health and Sanitation Prof. Alpha T. Wurie (photo), Hon. Minister Of Political Affairs Ambassador Foday Yumkellah, Dr. Lawrence Sandy, Dr. Taqi, Deputy Chief Medical Officer and others.

The supplies were taken to the District Council Hall through the Main Bo Road, Magburaka to be handed over to the District stakeholders, a ceremony that attracted the attention of ever Tonkolilian.

Resident stakeholders in attendance include: The Paramount Chiefs, the District Council Chairperson and her team, the District Office Reps, the District Medical Officer Dr. Abdul Mac Falama and his team of health personnel and others.

The Hon. Minister of Health and Sanitation in his optimistic presentation explained to the gallery of listeners President Bio’s commitment to improving the health sector.

The Minister of Youth Affairs dilated on the synergy between himself and the President in developing Tonkolili district and also called on the Minister of Health and Sanitation to increase pin code approval for health care workers in the district. He also outlined the development programs the New Direction government has already completed, those ongoing and others that are to start soon.

Mohamed Orman Bangura

A lot of stakeholders made statements in appreciation to the Government of Sierra Leone under the leadership of H.E Rtd Brigadier Julius Maada Bio

The formal handing over of the medical supplies to the district stakeholders was the climax of the ceremony.