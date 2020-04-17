Tolongbo Pan Body and the Paolo case

Opinion

Why is the Tolongbo "Pan Body" trying so hard to politicise a criminal trial?

By Abdulai Braima

I don’t know why the APC has become hyper-jittery since Paolo was neatly netted at State House, with his loaded gun in tow! (a scenario no one is denying).

Mohamed Kamarainba, the small-time political conman of a Tolongbo side-kick who has made it an irritating habit of flicking out of self-consumed hibernation to opportunistically latch himself to issues like a leech, has been emitting loads of rubbish on a subject that is way above his pay grade. But then that much is to be expected from a character of that make.

Even Sylvia Blyden, the notorious APC internet inciter has been all over the place “pleading for mercy” for her “dear comrade”.

Right now that “comrade” terminology may well be loaded with more than a mere endearing gesture. It may be stuffed with far more than what the ordinary members of the APC (never mind sober-minded revolutionaries) may usually ascribe to it.

It is remarkable to see how all the APC CRIMINALS have become so very unsettled and are rushing to “beg for forgiveness” even before the details of the crime are conclusively established.

Why have none of these APC advocates never pleaded for freedom for the thousands of far deserving remand prisoners who are currently going through the judicial process?

If you are an inspector, of any description, in a sensitive space and you apprehend a suspected criminal and a few among the crowd begin to roll on the floor begging you to “forgive” the owner of the bundle even before his bundle has been duly opened and properly inspected, you would definitely need to have a closer look at those screaming for mercy at the same time as you are going through the suspected crime bundle.

You would need to keep a keen eye on the crime, the suspected criminal and especially on the associates who have broken into a heart-tearing wails without being slapped or even asked a single question.

In my opinion, this “forgive, forgive” noise repeatedly trumpeted by people like Sylvia for her “comrade” even before we know “what is there to be forgiven” smells awfully suspicious. Is there a possibility that the Mafia is fretting and trembling because the Mafia knows what it knows and it knows that what it knows is not very good and would therefore prefer that this whole bundle is sealed and buried before we know what they know?

There is an old adage in the criminal underworld which spells out that “a police siren is enough reason to make someone miss a heartbeat, but missing a teardrop in addition may indicate a knowledge deeper than the ordinary.”

Why is Sylvia Blyden and her internet cohorts screaming so loud here?

What are these folks really trying to hide even before the courts have had the chance to open their doors and to start asking pertinent questions like “who else knows what”?

The APC mouthpieces are all over the internet trying to politicise this and they are busy churning out fantastic reasons why they think whatever they are thinking.

The most ridiculous excuse why they believe Paolo’s case should be “forgiven” has been advanced by the APC CHIEF VUVUZELA- Sylvia Olayinka Blyden. In repeated Whatsup postings Sylvia has been strenuously conjecturing why she thinks the president needs to concentrate on the fight against COVID-19. And in her outlandish PRESCRIPTION, that focus can only be achieved by “forgiving comrade Paolo”.

Just imagine the bizarre logic contained in trying to incongruously equate the fight against a deadly disease and the fate of an accused criminal.

In my opinion, the only real relationship that I can see here between CORONA and PAOLO is that they are (was, in the case of Paolo) both armed and potentially deadly.

Sylvia even went on to posit what one can only interpret as a veiled threat, pre-conditioning the unity of the nation to “forgiving/freeing Palo”.

The logic here is not just convoluted it is polluted!

If Sylvia and his ilk are really serious in their new holier-than-the-heavens posturing, why wouldn’t they wait and let’s see the details of what we really have here. That is, if they do not know that already.

I think this APC public media agitators need to be told that the entrenched laws of a country are not dictated by the number of internet signatures or the volume of fake protestations but by the provisions of sovereign legislative dicta.

Sierra Leone has laws which bind all, including members of the executive. These laws are established through the instituted democratic procedures and may be initiated but are always cemented via given parliamentary processes. These laws are interpreted by the courts.

All of these aspects , together, constitute our sovereignty and must be respected as such.

Of course the APC Internet hooligans can attempt to politicise this CRIMINAL TRIAL and try to make a SHOW out of a serious matter but Sierra Leoneans would never dance to a tune that everyone knows is not the least attuned to the laws as they exist!

It is really disgusting to see a political party like the APC that has thrived for so long on the hangings and shootings and burning of the homes of their political opponents (real and imagined) coming on the internet to try and cry wolf and thwart due process even before it commences.

Right now all the APC CRIMINALS are very jittery for reasons only criminals would really know.

Their dramatic rush to “beg for forgiveness” even before the details of the crime are established smells awfully suspicious.

What else are these folks trying to hide, one may ask again and again.

Paolo’s suspected criminality should be thoroughly investigated and prosecuted, accordingly. Our national security should not and cannot be toyed with through internet protestations.

On the day he was inspecting the Pademba Road gallows (where many have been tortured and hanged by his APC), anyone could have wondered what Paolo meant by the statement “Kill dog before dog, leh dog know say die dae.”

Maybe he would have a far better answer for that than the EMPTY Pepper-Spray carrying Kamarainba or even the presumptuous Mago Mago Peppeh-Dokita Sylvia Blyden can dare to answer with any flippant ease!