Thought of the Week

By Gibril Koroma, Toronto, Canada

New forms of criminal activities have invaded Africa.
Terroristic attacks aside, we now see smuggling of human beings reminiscent of the abominable slave trade of yore, killing of people for body parts, paying of women to have babies which are then sold. The list goes on and on. Many of Africa’s police forces do not seem to have the requisite training and equipment for these kinds of challenges. Maybe this should be discussed at an emergency African Union meeting and ACTION collectively taken. I know they have been discussed before at that level but there has been no tangible and concrete action. The time for that action is NOW.

