Thought of the Week

What should replace Democracy as a system of governance?

Many people have found democracy to be frustrating, obstructionist, slow-moving; sometimes favouring the rich and powerful, sometimes cuddling criminals and other disgusting characters, sometimes letting the winners in a bloody conflict go free, sometimes ignoring and obliterating heinous crimes but yet, but yet, it has proven to be better than communism and fascism and all the other isms.

Can a new system be designed that will beat Democracy in essence and fairness?