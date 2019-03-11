From the Editor’s Keyboard

Thought of the Week

What should replace Democracy as a system of governance?

Many people have found democracy to be frustrating, obstructionist, slow-moving; sometimes favouring the rich and powerful, sometimes cuddling criminals and other disgusting characters, sometimes letting the winners in a bloody conflict go free, sometimes ignoring and obliterating heinous crimes but yet, but yet, it has proven to be better than communism and fascism and all the other isms.

Can a new system be designed that will beat Democracy in essence and fairness?

Thought of the Week: By Gibril Koroma, Toronto, Canada Africa needs more spiritual people in governance. People with empathy and love for the poor and (...)

1 week ago

