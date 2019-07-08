The Wonderful World of Vacation Brokers

About Us

Welcome to the Wonderful World of Vacationing in comfort, where your friends and family will enjoy many years of great Vacations and Wonderful Memories.

Enjoy the benefits and luxury of our fully equipped studio, one, two and three bedroom condominiums at wholesale prices.

Ask yourself, why travel retail when you can travel at Wholesale prices with Vacation Brokers Inc.!

Vacation Week Trading FAQ’S

Q) Do I have to join Vacation Brokers to use their services?

A) No. Unlike the other major exchange companies, there are no mandatory membership fees to trade through Vacation Brokers.

Q) Does Vacation Brokers offer any type of Membership?

A) Vacation Brokers markets vacation club memberships for use in high season with no internal exchange fee, reduced upgrade fees etc. For those that wish to travel in high season to Europe, the Caribbean, Orlando Florida, and Ontario Canada, this is your ideal way to save. Check out our vacation programs by contacting our sales department.

Q) Where can I trade with Vacation Brokers?

A) To almost any timeshare vacation club resort in the world, but we specialize in over 400 resorts located throughout Mexico, the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Europe.

Q) Can I deposit my week with Vacation Brokers and save it for a later trade?

A) Yes. Vacation Brokers will save your week for up to one full year. There is no fee for your first year of banking. The first year you only pay a trade fee when you later place a trade request and your request is completed to your satisfaction.

Q) How do I make a trade with Vacation Brokers?

A) Simple. Tell us what you are giving up and what you want to trade into. There are no fees unless we can confirm your request to your satisfaction.

Q) Can I request a trade into a larger unit than what I own or for a higher demand season then what I own?

A) Yes, but remember, trading is based on like value. If you give up a unit that sleeps four in high season, that is what you are entitled to. Vacation Brokers allows vacation owners the flexibility of requesting a larger unit or a higher demand season and paying a upgrade fee or maintenance surcharge depending on the vacation membership held by our customer.

Q) Can Vacation Brokers rent my timeshare week?

A) Probably not because of current laws. Vacation Brokers represents the owners at several first class properties. Owners can list their units for rental themselves, to interested renters. Vacation club membership should never be purchased as a rental investment, and rarely will a vacation owner make a profit on renting their unit, but renting can be used to help offset some of the expenses of owning when the owner cannot use their week.

