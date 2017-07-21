The philanthropic and religious attributes of the learned Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Hon. Joseph Fitzgerald Kamara exhibit themselves at any given time.

On 21st July’, 2017 JFK donated 100 bags of cement to the Waterloo Central Mosque after qutbah prayers.

The Attorney General could hardly finish his pronouncement when worshippers and Sheikhs started offering prayers and reading duah for the success of JFK in all his future endeavours.

The name JFK is synonymous with giving and helping the poor. Sources close to his family said, Joseph tasted poverty and knows exactly how the ordinary man feels, hence his passion to always assist the poor and destitute. As a fervent believer in the power of religion and the almighty God, he takes pleasure in building the house of God be it Church or a Mosque.

Since he graduated from university decades ago, he has and continues to pay tuition fees for underprivileged children regardless of their tribal or regional background.

Kolleh Suma, a businessman told this medium that JFK is selfless and has a good heart like H.E Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma.

" This is the kind of man we want to replace President Koroma. With JFK, the legacy of EBK will never go unnoticed."

