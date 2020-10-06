The new Kenema Clock tower

Contributed

From the First Clock tower in Bonthe to the newest one in Kenema , cities in Sierra Leone are known for their love of Clock towers that is usually a reflection of present or anticipated development .

Clock towers traditionally are a specific type of building which house a turret clock and have one or more clock faces on the upper exterior walls, with the most popular being "Big Ben" in London.

The Clock tower officially "unveiled" by President Bio and his beautiful First Lady, Sunday 4th October, is a testament to modern design.

The vision for a Sierra Leone ready for the 4th revolution, and a move in a positive new direction is embodied in this beautiful structure. Thank you Africell and God bless Mama Salone.