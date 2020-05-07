The new Chief at Internal Affairs Ministry

Commentary

By Amb Festus J Lahai

Mr. David Panda-Noah (pictured) is the name on everyone’s lips right now in Serra Leone and he will surely "restructure the country’s Internal Security for President Julius Maada Bio."

Before his appointment, the Hon. Minister of Internal Affairs designate, was the "Executive Director of Sierra Leone Road Safety Authority (SLRSA); where he displayed a high level of transparency, accountability, and discipline."

This selfless effort yielded dividends and His Excellency wasted no time by appointing him for a Ministerial position. Mr. Panda-Noah! You have done well!

The former SLRSA boss is a "’transformer" and ’unifier’, ’highly determined’ and ’result-oriented."

The new Internal Affairs Minister is ready for every challenge at any given time and this is not an exception.

He completed his Senior Secondary Education at Bo School before leaving for the UK to further his studies in Information Communications. He is an expert in Modern ICT Skills from Greenwich University in London.

The new Chief is highly disciplined and hardworking and will surely fulfill the expectations of Sierra Leoneans by putting the Internal Security of the Country under control and bring back stability in Sierra Leone.

While the nation awaits his Parliamentary approval, it is the understanding that there have been huge celebrations across the country with regard to his appointment.

Welcome, Hon. Minister of Internal Affairs, The Honorable David Panda-Noah-the transformer, and unifier.