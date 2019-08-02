The Agha Khan Museum

The Aga Khan Museum provides engaging opportunities for lifelong learning for people of diverse ages and interests. Our educational programs are based on the Museum’s Permanent Collection, temporary exhibitions, and performing arts programs, and focus on the promotion of pluralism, the history and diversity of Muslim civilizations, and their contributions to artistic, scientific, and intellectual development of our shared world heritage.

Renowned speakers, educators, and artists engage audiences in a variety of forums — from hands-on school programs to lectures, studio workshops, and tours. With a constantly changing roster of programs, events, and exhibitions, there’s always something to discover for curious people of all ages.

Join and Support

Through the ongoing commitment of its generous Friends, Patrons, and Donors, the Aga Khan Museum is able to present exhibits, programming, and events that explore the artistic, intellectual, and scientific heritage of Islamic civilizations across the centuries from the Iberian Peninsula to China

By joining as a Friend or Patron of the Museum, you will receive a wide range of exclusive benefits that offer a greater level of engagement with the Museum, including free admission, Friends-only previews of our exhibits, and discounts in the Museum Shop, Courtyard Café, and Diwan Restaurant.

Your support allows us to achieve our mission to act as a catalyst for mutual understanding and tolerance, to be a centre of education and learning, and to foster a greater appreciation of the contributions that Muslim civilizations have made to world heritage

For more information, please visit: https://www.agakhanmuseum.org/