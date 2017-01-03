Thanks from SLWS publisher

By Mallam Osman Sankoh.

Thanking all our writers — those published, those whose manuscripts we are still revieweing and those who are considering to submit theirs for consideration.

Our peer-review process ensures high quality books. Don’t hesitate; we exist to serve you.

We thank all those who have supported SLWS and those who will be supporting this initiative for Sierra Leone.

We must remain confident about our country’s future. Let’s contribute in our diverse ways. Writing and reading are significant contributions too.

Don’t mind the publishers; you writers and readers are more important than us. You do us a favour to publish you.

Blessed 2017.