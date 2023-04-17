Telling stories that need to be told

Hello,

The experience of writing my first book, The Moment of Lift, drove home for me that there are many more stories that need to be told.

That’s why I partnered with Flatiron to create Moment of Lift Books, an imprint dedicated to publishing original nonfiction by visionaries who are working to unlock a more equal world for women and girls.

This spring, we’ll publish our first title: Radical Inclusion, by David Moinina Sengeh, the minister of education and chief innovation officer of Sierra Leone. Radical Inclusion tells the dramatic story of David’s fight to protect the right of pregnant girls to go to school. It’s also a step-by-step guide for anyone who wants to play a role in making the world a more inclusive and equal place.

I’m excited for readers to experience Radical Inclusion for themselves. It is just the first of many titles from Moment of Lift Books by authors that I think will inspire you.

Thank you,

Melinda French Gates