By Professor Afua Cooper, Canada

Teaching the Civil Rights Movement. On the issue of the Montgomery bus boycott and Rosa Parks. Several Black women refused to give up their seats to Whites way before the NAACP chose Parks to engage in that piece of activism.

Take Claudette Colvin for example. She was a teenager when she would not yield her seat. She was taken off the bus, arrested and jailed, 9 months before Parks. But the mainstream CRM refused to use her as a symbol because she was not respectable enough.

Same thing with Mary-Louise Smith. Parks was chosen because she embodied respectable politics, plus she was light-skinned and her features were closer to whiteness. I am taking nothing from Parks, but we have to realized how movements are shaped often by anti-Black/Black racism. The picture of Parks on the bus is staged. The White man there is a journalist, not a White supremacist.

Mamie Till, mother of Emmett Till, perhaps is rightly the ‘mother of the CRM.’ It is through her activism as a grieving and warrior mother, that the CRM was ignited.