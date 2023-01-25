In honour of the late H.E Mr Badara Alieu Joof, the late Vice President of the Republic of the Gambia, today (January 24, 2023), Amassador. Lansana Gberie of Sierra Leone signed the condolence book opened at the Permanent Mission of the Gambia in Geneva, extending the Government of Sierra Leone’s deepest condolences.
Geneva: Ambassador Lansana Gberie signs Book of Condolence
In honour of the late H.E Mr Badara Alieu Joof, the late Vice President of the Republic of the Gambia, today (January 24, 2023), Amassador. Lansana Gberie (...)
Comments