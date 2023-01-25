Salone News

Geneva: Ambassador Lansana Gberie signs Book of Condolence

3 minutes ago | 0 views

In honour of the late H.E Mr Badara Alieu Joof, the late Vice President of the Republic of the Gambia, today (January 24, 2023), Amassador. Lansana Gberie of Sierra Leone signed the condolence book opened at the Permanent Mission of the Gambia in Geneva, extending the Government of Sierra Leone’s deepest condolences.

More Salone News

Brand new airport in Sierra Leone

Commentary By Dr. Turad Senesie, Lands Minister of Sierra Leone I hate contributing to social media of late. The reason is simple; everything these (...)

Salone News | 2 days ago | 679 views

Comments