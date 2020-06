Professor Sheikh Umarr Kamarah, who was detained for almost two weeks at CID headquarters in Freetown has been released today.

He is a Professor of Linguistics at Virginia State University and an employee of the Sierra Leone mining company. He had been in detention since Wednesday June 3, 2020.

There is no police statement on his detention yet.

Here is a video of his release recorded by a family member or friend and placed on social media: