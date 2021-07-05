Strasser returns to new house

By Our Correspondent

Captain Valentine Strasser, former head of the National Provisional Revolutionary Council (NPRC) military junta returned home Sunday after medical surgery on one of his legs, the result of bullet wounds sustained during the civil war (1991-2002).

He and current president Julius Maada Bio fought in that civil war and when Bio became president 2018 he sent his former comrade in arms to Ghana for surgery on his leg.

Now Strasser is back home and Bio simply handed over to him the keys to a house he had built for him, free of charge (photo).

Needless to say Strasser was joyful and grateful as anybody would.

Past presidents never bothered to help Strasser in any significant way.

Photo credit: State House Media