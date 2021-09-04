STMG launches competition

Did you know that you can win $500 in just 2 minutes?

YES!THE STMG (SINNEH T. MOIJUEH GROUP) PRESENTS THE AFRICA IS RICH BUT POOR COMPETITION TO ENCOURAGE YOUNG AFRICANS TO PARTICIPATE IN THE PROCESS OF EMANCIPATING AFRICA AND WIN $500 IN JUST 2 MINUTES!!!)

The STMG presents an amazing platform for young Africans to participate in the discourse around continental development and act as change agents themselves in their little spaces. This will all happen in a 2 minutes video where they will partly mime any part of the poem AFRICA IS RICH BUT POOR, in order as per official poem lyrics or selecting lyrics of their choice from various parts of the poem and put them together as long as it’s within 1 minute; they will continue the video by delivering their own mind-changing 1 minute speech to Africans - the speech is not to comment on the poem but your own words put together to evoke change of mindset in other africans.

Criteria is to be presently resident in a country in Africa and must be between ages 13-35.

The three (3) deserving winners will share the $500 price as follows:

1st-Le3,000,000/$300

2nd-Le1,500,000/$150

3rd-Le500,000/$50

The dollars indicated are for winners outside Sierra Leone. Winners in Sierra Leone will receive the leones amounts indicated. The prices indicated does not include any money transfer fees - such fees will be paid by the STMG.

STEPS TO FOLLOW:

1. Like/follow us on social media.

2. Share official video from our Facebook page.

3. Do a 2 minutes video (1 minute miming of the poem and a 1-minute speech to Africans)

4. Upload video on Facebook, Tiktok or Instagram and tag us (see links below for tagging)

5. Submit your video on WhatsApp to +23299077289 (Please submit together with the video, your full name, sex, age, and address including country)

Note: Children below the age of 18 years should send to the above WhatsApp number, a signed consent form from their parent/guardian agreeing to let them participate in the competition.

If you’re unsure about anything, it’s strongly advised that you contact the WhatsApp number above for detailed instructions before you start working on your video.

The competition will be conducted in line with the principles of integrity, transparency, and justice. For this reason, the STMG has put together an independent committee comprising of members of unwavering personal moral integrity, time tested values, and that stand for justice and fairness. Therefore, do your very best and know that you will surely be a winner if you deserve it.

For the sake of utmost transparency, the grading criteria developed by the committee is as follows:

1. Like/follow us on social media (5%)

2. Share video from our Facebook page (5%)

3. Number of reactions (views, likes, and shares) on your 2 minutes video uploaded on either Facebook, Instagram or TikTok (20%)

4. 1 minute miming of the poem (we are looking for creativity/passion/demonstration/lyrics accuracy/recitation by heart) (35%)

5. 1 minute speech to africans (should be compelling/can evoke mindset change/ be creative/deliver speech by heart) (35%)

Note: No 4&5 should be done in a single 2 minutes video

Submission (competition) commences on 1st September and ends on 30th September 2021.

Winners will be announced on 21st October 2021!

