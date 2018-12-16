STEM Education Initiative at St. Edward’s Secondary School (Freetown)

Goal: To set up a state of the art integrated laboratory at the School as a hub to train science teachers across the Western Area. The project will be funded by The Kenema Global Science and Medicine Philanthropy Network.

Presenter: Professor Francis Amara, Chair, Committee of Education

Department of Biochemistry and Medical Genetics

Faculty of Health Sciences

College of Medicine

University of Manitoba

Canada

Email: francis.amara@umanitoba.ca

Location: St. Edward’s Secondary School

May Park, Kingtom

Freetown, Sierra Leone

Date: Monday, January 7, 2019

Time: 1:00 pm

Facilitator: Professor Alusine Jalloh, Founding Director

The Africa Program

The University of Texas at Arlington

Email: Jalloh@uta.edu