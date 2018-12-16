STEM Education Initiative at St. Edward’s Secondary School (Freetown)
Goal: To set up a state of the art integrated laboratory at the School as a hub to train science teachers across the Western Area. The project will be funded by The Kenema Global Science and Medicine Philanthropy Network.
Presenter: Professor Francis Amara, Chair, Committee of Education
Department of Biochemistry and Medical Genetics
Faculty of Health Sciences
College of Medicine
University of Manitoba
Canada
Email: francis.amara@umanitoba.ca
Location: St. Edward’s Secondary School
May Park, Kingtom
Freetown, Sierra Leone
Date: Monday, January 7, 2019
Time: 1:00 pm
Facilitator: Professor Alusine Jalloh, Founding Director
The Africa Program
The University of Texas at Arlington
Email: Jalloh@uta.edu
Comments