Stats SL bags new 5-Year $4.1m grant

Stats SL has bagged a new 5-year $4.1m grant from the multi-donor trust fund of the 50x2030 Initiative to fund a series of data production activities from 2023 to 2028 as part of the data smart agriculture initiative.

According to a release from Stats-SL the 50x2030 Initiative brings together the strongest partners in Agricultural Development to solve the problem of the agricultural data gap. It seeks to bridge the global agricultural data gap by transforming country Data Systems in 50 countries in Africa, Asia, the Middle East and Latin America by 2030. The Initiative focuses on improving Country-Level data by building strong nationally representative survey programmes.

Stats SL will lead and will work with the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, FAO and other partners to implement the Initiative in Sierra Leone.

Remarking on the grant, the Statistician-General and CEO of Stats SL, Prof. Osman Sankoh (Mallam O) COR, (second from left in photo) expressed satisfaction over the receipt stating ‘’ *We are happy that we are able to attract top notch institutions who see the need to fund us to produce credible data.*”

Prof. Sankoh expressed optimism that this grant will further strengthen the National Statistical System through the collection of credible data. He recognised the Stats SL Council for their continued guidance and oversight, congratulated his colleagues in management and all staff on this new achievement.

On this good news, Principal Statistician and head of agricultural statistics, Mohamed M Kamara said he was delighted for the funding adding that this funding would specifically support Sierra Leone in improving existing agricultural data collection activities in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry.

The Director in charge of National Accounts and Economic Statistics ,Mwaluma Andrew Bryma Gegbe, indicated that since Agricultural production and Food Security are priorities for the Government of Sierra Leone, providing the necessary data that will aid critical decision making in the sector is the priority of Stats SL.

The Deputy Statistician General, Andrew Bob Johnny commended the Economic Statistics Division for working together with the leadership on securing the grant. He furthered that this grant is one big leap in making sure that Stats SL provides the necessary data to both the government and the international partners to undertake appropriate interventions for the country.