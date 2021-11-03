Statement of President Bio at COP26, Glasgow, Scotland.

November 1, 2021

Excellencies, Distinguished Delegates, Ladies and Gentlemen,

1. Let me, at the outset, thank Italy and the United Kingdom for

convening the global community and mobilising concerted and

collective global efforts to discuss and act on the single universal

existential threat of our time – climate change.

2. Sierra Leone has one of the most diverse ecosystems in the world:

inland wetlands and forests across 4 main relief regions, about 15,000

plant species, the most diverse fish stocks along the west coast of

Africa, and 761 species of mammals and birds.

3. But we are highly vulnerable to the adverse effects of climate change,

rapid biodiversity and tree cover loss, and the attendant threats to

human habitat, health, food, and water security. As a consequence,

other fallouts like poverty, gender disparities, and youth

unemployment are intensifying especially in the COVID-19 era.

4. We are doing the very best we can in the circumstances. We are fully

committed to all international agreements and actions to develop a

climate resilient future. We have established a stand-alone Ministry of

the Environment and recently reviewed and updated our Nationally

Determined Contribution, National Climate Change Policy, and National

Climate Change Strategy and Action Plans. We have identified

environmental pressure points and we are implementing coherent

mitigation and adaption strategies.

5. Within our limited resources, we have underscored climate change

actions in national development planning and budgeting processes in

alignment with outcomes derived from the UNFCCC process.

6. We have enhanced the conservation and protection of natural habitats

and ecosystems, improved meteorological services, integrated water

resource management and community-based adaptation strategies in

the agriculture sector, and promoted climate change risk management.

7. We are promoting alternative renewable energy in off-grid solar

networks and stepping up tree-planting to restore 960,000 hectares of

depleted forests.

8. We believe that establishing a green economy should focus on

restoring and protecting, investing in, consuming sustainably, and

being accountable and inclusive.

9. As Prime Minister Boris Johnson recently stated, it is indeed “right and

lucrative to be green” and we want to work collectively toward that

goal.

10. But good climate policies and ambitions alone, such as ours in

Sierra Leone, may however fall short. Additionally, due to high debt

servicing, Sierra Leone lacks the fiscal space to scale up investments

in climate change actions. We therefore agree with Kermit the Frog,

that being African and being one of the Least Developed Countries, “it

is not that easy being green.”

11. We need technical support to introduce or implement enabling

regulatory and structural reforms. My government is eager to work

with partners to further ease the investment climate, co-create

projects, and map out incentives for potential green and ESG

investments.

12. We urgently need investments in digital infrastructure and

technology if we are to acquire better GIS data, improve marine

conservation and management, promote nature-based solution and

just rural transitions to sustainable agriculture, introduce climate-smart

agriculture and food systems that preserve our forests, and provide

high-yield, improved seeds to farmers.

13. We stand ready to invest in green energy sources with smaller

environmental footprints. We have introduced some off-grid solar

electrification to some towns, but we need to expand those

investments to other towns and make them even more affordable.

Cheaper and affordable solar systems will expand energy access to

more Sierra Leoneans.

14. We should also invest in affordable, competitively-priced, low carbon energy sources for cooking and other domestic uses in order to

avoid the indiscriminate felling of trees for firewood and charcoal.

15. We need to invest in green urban planning, sustainable urban

waste management, green mass-transit transportation systems, and

stricter emissions testing and enforcement to reduce emission

footprints.

16. We need technical and vocational training to support the growth

of jobs created as a consequence of these investments.

17. But more importantly we believe sustained investments in an

equitable education will prepare young people and women especially,

to respond to climate challenges, help consolidate the gains we will

make from the foregoing investments and build a more inclusive and

resilient future.

18. We need support from global climate financing streams. Africa

has access to less than 5% of global climate financing. We also need

the support of larger economies and the international financial

community to de-risk private capital and green investments.

19. At this conference and beyond, Sierra Leone is determined to

engage and explore all possibilities, ideas, and partnerships to achieve

our collective global goals.

20. It may not be easy being green but we, in Sierra Leone, are

determined to be green.

I thank you all for your kind attention.