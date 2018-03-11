Paralympic Winter Games: Prime Minister’s statement

Statement by the Prime Minister on the opening of the 2018 Paralympic Winter Games Ottawa, Ontario - March 9, 2018

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today (Friday March 9) issued the following statement on the opening of the 2018 Paralympic Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea:

“Today, as the 2018 Paralympic Winter Games open, I join with all Canadians to wish our athletes the best of luck in PyeongChang. Over the next ten days, our Paralympians will compete against the best in the world, push for the podium, and show us what is possible with hard work and determination.

“The Paralympics bring together diverse communities of people, from all over the world, who share a passion for sport and competition. Canada’s Paralympians are some of our country’s finest athletes. They have trained for years, and made incredible sacrifices, to be part of the 2018 Paralympic Winter Games. I have no doubt they will represent the best of Canada and make their mark in PyeongChang.

“To all of our Paralympians: You set a remarkable example, and inspire us all, especially our young people living with disabilities. In PyeongChang, I know you will raise the bar even higher and make us all proud.

“Go Canada!”