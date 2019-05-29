State House:The Sierra Leone Premier League Board presents trophies

The Sierra Leone Premier League Board has recentlypresented trophies for the 2018/2019 Premier League to His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio at a meeting held at State House.

Chairman of the Board, lawyer Emmanuel Saffa Abdulai, said they were meeting the President to formally present him with the trophies in appreciation of his government’s substantial support to the league. He disclosed that it was as a result of which they had organised football again as well as procure the trophies. He said it was, therefore, of essence that they also presented the trophies as a show of respect to the President.

“We want to thank Government very much for supporting us. At the time of our appointment the Board had no money so we had to scramble all over the place looking for money. Thankfully, you came to our aid and we have been making good use of what we got. The league has created quite a number of jobs for young people. Different leagues are being played right across the country and we believe it is the beginning of a fruitful journey,” he said.

In his response, President Bio thanked the Board for all the amount of work they had put into organising the league and how well they had been able to organise it. He recalled that before the league started everyone thought football was dead, but the Board was able to take up the challenge and had proven that Sierra Leoneans were able to actually organise themselves.

“We are proud of how well you have been able to manage the finances. We want to make sure that Sierra Leoneans continue to love their football and that is what you have done. So, I want to thank all of you for making us proud and for keeping us all busy with the league. We will continue to support and work very hard to make sure that we give to Sierra Leoneans the love of football,” the President promised.