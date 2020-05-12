Special birthday wish to His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio

Happy Natal Day (May 12) H.E Julius Maada Bio and congratulations on the successful second anniversary of your inauguration as President of the Republic of Sierra Leone.

Your approach to challenges during trying moments serves as an important eye opener and guidance for many of us.

Your struggles and sacrifices for the many and not the few make you who you are today.

Your needful silence has sometimes been misunderstood by detractors but your decisions have always been met with applause, universal approval and fanfare across the nation.

You’ve brought joy and happiness to many homes; and this is why despite the huddles our nation encounters, which are not of your making, the people maintain their trust in you and will always love you.

We therefore, entreat all Sierra Leoneans to join you on the New Direction journey, in positively rebranding our nation not only for the many but for generations yet unborn.

We celebrate you on this day and for many years to come and we pray Allah enables us to shower you the love you’ve always extended to us.

We pray for Allah’s continued favour, unlimited blessings, benevolence, guidance, grace and protection.

And we shall continue praying for you and your family’s well-being and for good health always.

Enjoy your day Our Commander-In-Chief and remember, you’ll always stand tall.

Your ever so grateful and humble servant:

Ambassador Mohamed Yongawo

Russia Federation