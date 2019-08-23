SM Legal, Toronto

About

The Approach

SM Legal was founded in 2017. Founding lawyer Samuel Michaels is an Osgoode Hall Law School graduate and member of the Ontario Bar. Samuel is a veteran of Toronto’s business community and a passionate Access-to-Justice advocate, having founded Canada Legal Help in 2015. SM Legal’s service model prioritizes controlled overhead, leveraging technology, and maximizing resources. By maintaining a focus on superior service quality, Samuel consistently delivers results which exceed client expectations.

The Story

Toronto is a melting pot of innovation, competition, and opportunity. It’s a world I’ve always wanted to be part of, as an entrepreneur and a lawyer. After graduating from Osgoode Hall Law School and being called to the Ontario Bar, I was ready to build my legal practice in my home town. Growing my business, and working with some of this city’s best and brightest companies, has truly been the journey of a lifetime.

I consider myself solution-oriented and passionate about my work. I strives to deliver the highest quality services to my clients. I believe strongly in the values of integrity and honesty. With this approach, I have been fortunate to enjoy many opportunities to guide my clients through engaging and challenging cases and transactions.

For more information please visit: http://smlegal.ca/video/