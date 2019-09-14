SLPPNA Women’s Wing brings “Hands off our girls” to the USA

By Our Correspondent

In December of 2018, the SLPPNA Women’s Wing in collaboration with the SLPPNA Communication Committee in the United States of America, added voices to the “Hands of our girls” campaign launching through a radio a program, on SLBC.

At the launching ceremony of the “Hands off our girls” campaign in Sierra Leone, West Africa by the President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, His Excellency Rtd. Brigadier Julius Maada Bio, reiterated that, “In our public engagements, the First Lady and I have advocated strongly for the protection of the girl child from early marriage and other discriminatory practices.”

There are substantive anecdotal evidence and data that shows excruciating abuse towards girls in Sierra Leone:

“According to police statistics, the number of sexual violence cases has unprecedentedly doubled in one year in Sierra Leone, from 4,750 in 2017 to 8,505 since the beginning of the year”. (Awoko, 2018).

On this back drop the SLPPNA Women’s Wing is planning a Women’s Conference with theme, “Hands off our girls”, in September 2019, in New Jersey, where the First Lady of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Mrs. Fatima Jabbie Maada Bio (seen in photo with her husband, President Bio) will be the Keynote Speaker. This is buttressing her remarks at the launching ceremony of the “Hands off our girls”, that everyone must join her campaign to ensure zero tolerance for all forms of victimizations that endanger the lives of women and girls in African societies.

Mrs. Aminata Amara, SLPPNA Women’s Wing leader

Speaking to the SLPPNA Women’s Wing Publicity Committee, the SLPPNA Women’s Wing Leader, Mrs. Aminata Amara, lamented on the victimization of girls into early marriage, the effects of rape, teenage pregnancy, child trafficking, prostitution and obstetric fistula. Mrs. Amara is a Social Worker in the USA and has first-hand experience with abused and traumatized girls and would like to use a public forum to address the issues affecting young girls in her country Sierra Leone, along the women of SLPPNA, headed by the Women’s Wing Executive. The Women’s Leader said she was given overwhelming support, as such, the women have been working into committees, mainly the Organizing Committee, chaired by Madam Fatmata Wurie, Hospitality, chaired by Madam Bridget Vandi, Fundraising Committee chaired by Madam Kadi Ballah Jalloh and Publicity, chaired by Madam Geneba BM Koroma, as the women felt their duties of protecting the rights of the girl child and/or young women.

Madam Geneba Koroma, SLPPNA Publicity Chair

In a world of information overload, the women of the SLPPNA will be plucking up courage, to focus on the issues most relevant, stimulating new thinking and inspiring actions, within a unique networking environment – working with the First Lady of Sierra Leone, Mrs. Fatima Jabbie Maada Bio.

The Women’s Wing Executive comprising of the Women’s Leader Mrs. Aminata Amara, the Deputy Women’s Leader, Madam Namisa Kramer, Secretary, Madam Ann Marie Williams and the Deputy Financial Secretary, Madam Galleh Jalloh, have been working tirelessly to make sure that the three day event (September 27-29) in New Jersey at the Ramada Hotel in Monroe Towship, will be worth the while.

