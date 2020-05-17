Press Release

May 16th, 2020

Contact: Geneba BM Koroma-Sitta Turay

SLPPNA Regional Publicity Secretary

Phone: 267-437-5209

SLPPNA Mourns

On May 15th 2020, SLPPNA lost one of her most dedicated members, Mrs. Abibatu Turay. Mrs.Turay was an active member of the SLPPNA Houston, Texas Chapter, before her death.

She will be laid to rest on Sunday May 17th (today), 2020, 3:00pm at Forest Park Cemetery 12800 Westheimer Road, Houston TX 77077. We join the members of the Houston Chapter in mourning the death of Mrs. Turay and pray that Allah grant her Janatul Firdaus and comfort the bereaved family. A special virtual prayer (Zoom) will be observed for her, hosted by the SLPPNA Women’s Wing in collaboration with the SLPPNA Region on May 17th, 2020 at 6:00 PM ET.

Mrs. Turay was an epitome of the continuous progress the chapter has recorded. She is on-the-spot responder, Chief Coordinator and always supportive of her executive and members in diverse ways. Her unquestionable service started in 2007, after the Sierra Leone People’s Party lost the general elections. She had attained the positions of Social Secretary and Chairperson of the Regional inauguration committee of the Houston, Texas Chapter in 2019 and until her death she was the Social Secretary of the Chapter. Her unflinching services included organizing Chapter

Inaugurations, Regional events hosted by the Houston, Texas Chapter and the SLPP victory dance organized by the SLPPNA Houston chapter in 2019.

The Houston Chapter, the Regional Women’s Wing and the Region have lost a great person. We extend our condolences to the bereaved family and friends. She is survived by three children:

Isatta Obianoyi, Kay Obinwugo and Shek Turay, Jr. and three grandchildren. She will be dearly missed.

May her soul Rest in Celestial Peace.