SLPPNA COVID-19 Awareness Campaign on SLBC 99.9 FM

The Office of the SLPPNA Regional Publicity Secretary has organized five radio programs on SLBC 99.9FM live from the United States of America.

Two of these sensitization shows/programs were funded by the Regional Publicity Office and the rest were funded by the Region. There is one show\program pending with the available funds from the SLPPNA and more expected as additional efforts to help the government of Sierra Leone to sensitize the people of the country on COVID-19, are on the way.

The Regional Publicity Secretary decided to choose “Radio” as one medium for its sensitization efforts because Sierra Leone is a country where the majority of the people are yet to access the internet, but however do listen to the FM radios because of its easy access and/ or availability.

According to WEforum.com, “Sierra Leone’s major strength in halting the spread of Ebola during the outbreak was the massive health education and community involvement in the design of Ebola control and prevention strategies”.

The sensitization and awareness campaign on SLBC 99.9 FM were specifically designed to sensitize the majority of the people on the causes of the novel Coronavirus (Covid19), its symptoms, mode of transmission, and how to adopt and adhere to preventive methodologies.

Radio is particularly used as a veritable instrument for raising awareness of COVD-19 because it has proven to be effective and instantaneous. It is the primary medium that is being used by the Sierra Leone government to engage both urban and rural communities in the fight against Covid-19.

The SLPPNA realized that every Sierra Leonean, home and abroad, have an important role to play in stopping the spread of COVID-19 for the sake of saving lives hence the creation of the Radio programs.

The programs were aired on diverse dates: March 25, April 4th, April 18th, April 25th and May 9th, 2020. Participants cut across the SLPPNA Region and comprised of current and former chapter executive members, Chapter Chairpersons, Chapter Women’s Leaders and Regional Executive members. All of the editions were coordinated by the Regional Publicity Secretary, Mrs. Geneba BM Koroma Sitta-Turay.

Feedback or response of the program proved to be positive and huge as it got the attention of many listeners. The programs were also recorded and posted on social media and more pending sharing on social media, for more sensitization strategy. The recorded version of the program is being sent into individual electronic devices directly, WhatsApp foras and broadcast on Youtube.com, for further listening and references.

The publicity office may seek more funds to improve and add to its efforts of sensitization in the future.

Mrs. Geneba BM Koroma –Sitta Turay