SLPP should not ignore propaganda directed at embassies by the opposition

Opinion

By Kortor Kamara, Special Contributor, USA

The SLPP propaganda machine has been very lackadaisical and or effectively dormant in addressing such tweets by accredited embassies in Salone.

Since taking over governance in 2018, the SLPP party’s propagandists have and continue to woefully fail to address and challenge issues these foreign embassies have been spoon-fed by opposition parties, especially the APC.

Crucial socio-political, governance and national security issues have had mainly the opposition narratives being embraced by these embassies, as witnessed by the German Embassy tweet today, relating to the incident involving Samura Kamara’s illegal convoy at Mile 38.

The SLPP and the government’s communications apparatus need to as a matter of urgency, make their presence on all platforms highly visible.

Targeted messaging to these international embassies/agencies websites, tweets and other social media accounts with counter opposition narratives need to be intensified at the party level.

Over the past 4 years, I have witnessed an increasing resort by opposition parties to addressing or copying correspondence and press releases to foreign embassies and international organizations, including the United Nations, on all manner of internal governance, political and security issues.

It would surprise you to note that a review of the German embassy tweeter account comments section showed mostly APC cadres reinforcing their clearly biased narrative.