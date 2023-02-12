SLPP National delegates conference resolutions

SIERRA LEONE PEOPLE’S PARTY

One Country! One People!

13TH NATIONAL DELEGATES CONFERENCE (NDC) HELD AT BINTUMANI CONFERENCE CENTRE ABERDEEN, FREETOWN ON THE 8TH AND 9TH FEBRUARY, 2O23.

RESOLUTIONS!

We the Delegates of the Sierra Leone Peoples Party (SLPP), representing the entire membership of the Party, here assembled at the Bintumani Conference Centre Aberdeen Freetown, in the Western Region of the Republic of Sierra Leone on the 8th and 9th February, 2023.

RECALLING the provisions Article 4 Subsection (4) of the Constitution of the SLPP 11TH AUGUST, 2020, which states that, ‘the National Delegates Conference shall meet annually at a place and time to be determined by the preceding party conference or at such place and times as may be determined by the National Executive Council (NEC)’

RECALLING AND REAFFIRMING our commitment to comply with the relevant provisions of the Constitution of Sierra Leone 1991 (Act No. 6 of 1991), in particular the provisions of sub- section (2) of Section 35 thereof, requiring all political parties to ensure, inter alia, that their internal organisation conforms with democratic principles;

DESIROUS OF COMPLYING with the laws of Sierra Leone as stated in the relevant provisions of the said National Legislations and the party constitution stated above;

AND ANXIOUS to consolidate political power, and govern the state and keep the party active,

Having thoroughly discussed all issues and listened to all Delegates present at this 13th National Delegates Conference held at Bintumani on the 8th and 9th day of February, 2023.

DO HEREBY RESOLVED AS FOLLOWS:

1. That the delegates appreciate and approve the effective manner in which the President has delivered on the SLPP manifesto commitments in the area of governance and the overall development of our country since his election in April 2018.

2. The delegates take good note of the sectoral presentations from government ministers and the impact they are making in national development.

3. The delegates call on all government officials to involve and associate them with the delivery process of programmes in their constituencies, districts and regions to enable them provide the needed political visibility of government programmes and actions.

4. The delegates are also looking forward to the establishment of more consultative spaces where the development needs of their constituencies, districts and regions can be discussed, including development programmes and job opportunities.

5. That A National Executive Council (NEC) meeting be convened before 10th March, 2023 to discuss, among other things, the following:

a) Approve Rules and Regulations for the award of symbols for the June 2023 Parliamentary and Local Council elections.

b) Establish Campaign Committees, including Publicity and Propaganda Outreach and Mobilisation, Manifesto, Elections Management, Fund Raising and legal.

c) Amendments to the current SLPP August 2020 Constitution to reflect some national legislations including the Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment Act 2022 and the Political Parties Regulations Commission (PPRC) Act 2022.

6. That Effective today, 9th February 2023, all suspensions and expulsions of members of the SLPP are hereby rescinded.

7. That the Resolutions of the National Young Generation Council Conference held in Kenema on February 2, 2023, and The National Women’s Council held in Bo on February 3, 2023 are hereby adopted.

8. That the party conducts a national wide sensitization on the District Block Proportional Representation.

9. That the National Secretariat provides political education on achievements of the New Direction Administration.

10. The delegates approve the need to continue the existing programmes and consolidate gains therein. To this end, the delegates approve the following priorities for the next Second Term:

• Human Capital Development with focus on food security

• Boosting Infrastructure including Energy and Roads to support manufacturing and private sector growth

• Economic revival and job creation for women and youth

• Good governance, peace and civic culture

• Technology and Innovation for service delivery and support 21st.

11. All Districts under the supervision of the region, to convene a meeting to discuss issue that will be part of the SLPP 2023 manifesto and submit their suggestions to the secretariat not later than 10th March, 2023.

12. Finally, the delegates have given overwhelming excellent mark to His Excellency the President for delivering on the Manifesto commitment of the Sierra Leone Peoples Party for the people of Sierra Leone, and will this success to launch our campaign for the re-election of His Excellency

13. The delegates reaffirm the SLPP’s commitment to a free, fair, secured and peaceful elections in June 2023.

Passed by the National Delegates Conference at the Bintumani Conference Centre this 9th day of February, 2O23.

________________________

UMARU NAPOLEON KOROMA ESQ. DR. PRINCE ALEX HARDING

NATIONAL SECRETARY GENERAL NATIONAL CHAIRMAN

SEIRRA LEONE PEOPLE’S PARTY. SIERRA LEONE PEOPLE’S PARTY