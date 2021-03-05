SLPP accelerates development agenda programs

By Gibril Koroma

The ruling SLPP government in Sierra Leone is rapidly moving forward on its development agenda from north to south, east to west.

In the Western Area it has and repaired roads, provided fishing boats tand fishing nets to struggling fishermen..

In the north,they have provided state of the art schools, repaired long neglected roads and provided electricity in long forgotten parts of the region. President Bio (pictured) has been everywhere. He was recently in the south and east promoting agriculture and displaying a large number of tractors farmers could use to amplify food production.

This SLPP government is moving very fast to transform Sierra Leone. The evidence is everywhere.