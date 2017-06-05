Sierra Leone: Works Minister concludes road inspection

The Minister of Works, Housing and Infrastructure, Honorable Alhaji Ibrahim Kemoh Sesay and his team concluded their national road supervision tour on Saturday June 3 with visits to CHICO campsite in Pendembu for the Pendembu-Kailahun road and the Bandajuma-Liberia border road by CSE.

In Pendembu, Hon. Kemoh Sesay expressed serious dissatisfaction with the slow pace of CHICO mobilization and campsite set up.

Later, Hon. Kemoh Sesay led his team to the Bo-Bandajuma-Liberia border road. Here, the contractor (CSE) is doing wonderful work both on the road and bridges they are constructing with special attention to Sewa and Wanji bridges.

The road work is excellent and if CSE continues working with this current pace, the project will be completed in record time.

Here is Minister Sesay at the beginning of his tour in Freetown last week:

Credit: Ministry of Works, Housing and Infrastructure Communications Unit.