Sierra Leone: VP Juldeh launches early warning centre

Vice President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh. (second from right) in collaboration with the ECOWAS Commission today Monday 13th September, 2021 officially launched the National Early Warning and Response Mechanism Coordinating Centre (NEWRMC) - Sierra Leone at State House in Freetown.

The centre will serve as an observation and monitoring tool to collect and analyze data to help mitigate threats to human security in the country and contribute to sub-regional peace and stability.

Speaking at the launch, VP Juldeh Jalloh stated that the establishment of the centre was a fulfilment of both national and regional commitment to prevent conflict and promote peace and stability in member states. He said that Sierra Leone has joined other member states including Liberia, Mali, Ivory Coast, amongst others for the establishment of such an important architecture.

VP Juldeh Jalloh thanked the ECOWAS Commission and the European Union for the support in ensuring the establishment of the centre and reiterated the need to build on the country’s institutional history on peace and security architecture.