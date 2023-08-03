Sierra Leone: VP Juldeh Jalloh to lead electoral reforms

Contributed

His Excellency the President, Rtd. Brig. Dr. Julius Maada Bio addressed to the sixth parliament today Thursday 3rd, August, 2023 has announced the establishment of a National Elections Review Committee to review and make recommendations to improve electioneering process in Sierra Leone.

The President gave the responsibility to the Hon. Vice President, Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh to lead the committee which will be comprised of development partners and civil society.

It must be recalled that VP Jàlloh has over ten years of experience working in the United Nations as an elections expert. His technical expertise and people management skills is vital to deliver on President Bio’s vision to improve the work of elections management bodies including the ECSL.