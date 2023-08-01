Sierra Leone: MSF- Belgium visits Vice President Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh

Contributed

The Vice President of Sierra Leone, Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh, recently received a visit from the senior management team of Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) in Belgium who congratulated President Julius Maada Bio and the Vice President himself on their re-election.

Dr. Jalloh thanked Médecins Sans Frontières for their continued support of the Ministry of Health and Sanitation in Sierra Leone to boost the pool of skilled and qualified medical staff in order to help improve the health services and deliver effective responses during emergencies.

Dr. Juldeh Jalloh said he and MSF reviewed the progress made so far and highlighted where effective collaboration is required in the future towards fulfilling what he called The People’s Manifesto 2023 of revamping public services. Dr. Jalloh ended by saying the SLPP government is dedicated to providing excellent healthcare to every Sierra Leonean.