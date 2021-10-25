Sierra Leone: Vice President Juldeh Jalloh visits Liberia

By Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh, Vice President of Sierra Leone

Since I arrived in our beautiful sister country of Liberia, I have received a rousing reception and had meaningful meetings with different groups of the Sierra Leone Community on several range of issues including welfare and immigration.

Was really encouraged by the overwhelming acknowledgment of the great work that the new direction government of President Bio. I look forward to the Monday event where I will be delivering the Keynote address at the Young Leaders Political Leadership School in Africa and meeting senior government officials to discuss many areas of bilateral cooperation between Sierra Leone and Liberia