Sierra Leone: United Council of Imams condemns Gaddafi Mosque incident

The United Council of Imams of Sierra Leone has vehemently condemned the incident that took place recently at the Gaddafi Mosque, east of Freetown when a former presidential candidate of the opposition APC party, Dr. Samura Kamara, a Christian, went there to pray and later went up the minba, a sacred spot reserved for imams, to address the congregation.

The brouhaha occurred not because Dr. Samura went to the mosque to pray but the fact that he used the minba, something he should not have done or should not have been allowed to do, according to some islamic scholars.

Here is the press release from the council of imams: