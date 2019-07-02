Sierra Leone, Uganda discuss and agree on ways to improve relations

His Excellency Dr President Julius Maada Bio of the Republic of Sierra Leone and His Excellency President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni of the Republic of Uganda have met to discuss ways to improve on the already great relations between the two countries.

The two leaders talked on diverse bilateral issues directed at reviewing and strengthening the relationship between the two countries in trade, investment, health, agriculture, agro-processing, extractives, peace and security and education among others.

Signing memoranda of understanding to reaffirm the mutual commitment between the two countries, the meeting also officially agreed to waive visas for holders of service and diplomatic passports from both countries. The Presidents, whose countries belong to the ACP – African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States, IMF, UN and AU, further agreed to enhance political cooperation and consultation.

President Bio, who arrived in Entebbe on Monday 1 July for an official three-day state visit to the east African nation at the invitation of President Museveni, was greeted with a 21-gun salute at State House in Entebbe, where host President Museveni welcomed and thanked him for his “outstanding leadership as Chairman for the African Union’s Peace and Security Council”.

In his response, President Bio thanked his colleague and the people of Uganda who came into Sierra Leone in 2014/15 to help with the fight against the Ebola epidemic that killed over 4,000 people. He also affirmed that his government was determined to change the narrative about Sierra Leone and to invite Ugandan investors to tap into the resources of the mineral-rich West African nation for the mutual benefit of both countries.

The President commended Mr. Museveni for his leadership role in promoting regional peace and in proffering an African solution to an African problem.

Meanwhile, according to the Ugandan presidency, the visit is “expected to further strengthen the warm and cordial relations existing between the two countries. These relations are anchored in the spirit of good will, mutual respect, shared prosperity, and Pan Africanism.”

Source: State House Media